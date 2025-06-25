June 16: Westside Board of Education approves Loveland Elementary redesign

The Westside Board of Education approved the concept design for the Loveland Elementary School renovation during its June 16 meeting. After much community engagement, architects presented a design that aims to balance modern learning spaces and neighborhood integration. The board praised the community-focused approach and emphasized that the new design prioritizes student safety, accessibility and traffic improvements. Construction is expected to begin in June 2026, with Loveland students temporarily relocating to the district’s swing school.

The board reviewed the district’s financial reports, noting a $175,000 transportation refund. The board also approved updates to the Bond Oversight Committee’s terms and discussed opportunities tied to the district’s $33.7 million Impacting Excellence campaign. An annual update on the Special Services department was provided, highlighting a growing special education population.

Board members approved personnel policies, transportation agreements for the upcoming school year and a new building service contract that includes wage increases through 2027. Three public comments, all in support of the Loveland Elementary project, were heard. The meeting concluded with updates on legislative matters and upcoming events, including a summer board workshop at the Henry Doorly Zoo and the next Board of Education meeting scheduled for July 14.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

Read full meeting notes here