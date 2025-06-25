June 17: Omaha Human Rights and Relations Board focuses on poverty, immigration and community collaboration

The Omaha Human Rights and Relations Board (HRR) met June 17 to discuss initiatives aimed at addressing poverty, immigrant rights and public engagement. HRR staff provided updates on the city’s Poverty Elimination Action Plan, which is currently under City Council review and aims to set actionable goals to reduce poverty across Omaha.The plan highlights racial disparities in poverty rates and emphasizes the importance of direct financial supports and community engagement. Board Chair John Fox noted upcoming community meetings for public input on the plan, and members stressed the need for accessible, multilingual resources.

The board also discussed the recent immigration enforcement actions in Omaha, emphasizing the importance of clear, consistent communication to prevent fear in immigrant communities. Board members called for practical resources, such as custody planning for impacted families, legal assistance and rapid response systems. Mayor John Ewing and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer have reiterated that local police will not assist with immigration enforcement beyond traffic management. Board members raised concerns about misinformation, business continuity for immigrant-owned enterprises and the limited availability of Spanish-speaking foster care providers.

Guest presenters highlighted community partnerships, including OneOmaha’s efforts to amplify neighborhood voices and the Nebraska AIDS Project’s ongoing work to address HIV in underserved populations. The board is also seeking applicants to fill three open positions and encouraged a diverse pool of candidates. The next meeting is scheduled for July 15, 2025, at the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center.



Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

