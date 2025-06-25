June 17: Sarpy County Board approves major housing and mixed-use developments

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners approved several land-use changes and development agreements during its June 17 meeting, enabling the development of new housing and mixed-use projects in the county. Commissioners unanimously supported the rezoning and subdivision of Milks Place near 120th Street and Mitchell Road, which will create new residential lots. The board also approved a major redevelopment of Meridian Marketplace, located southeast of 168th Street and Giles Road, turning the long-stalled commercial plan to a mixed-use project containing 11 apartment buildings and 286 housing units.

Earlier in the meeting, the Board of Equalization approved penalties for late personal property tax filings and authorized tax corrections and valuation changes. Sarpy County Assessor Dan Pittman explained the process for adjusting property valuations due to errors or omissions, emphasizing that state statutes govern how penalties and changes are applied.

Commissioners approved a three-year extension of the county’s election reporting software and additional construction management services for the Cary Street seal coat project. The board also appointed Tim Henderson as the new director of the Veterans Service Office. The meeting adjourned after 43 minutes.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

Read full meeting notes here