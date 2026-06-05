June 2: Lancaster County commissioners approve contracts, grants and public safety agreements

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners approved several contracts and agreements, including amendments for corrections commissary services, the Pretrial Release Program, the Truancy Diversion program and the Street Outreach Emergency Assistance program. Commissioners also approved directing the county engineer and Planning Department to review a request involving the vacation of a portion of public road right of way near Wait Avenue in the Village of Prairie Home. A public hearing on adopting county electrical and mechanical fee schedules was recessed until June 16 after no staff or members of the public testified.

The board approved agreements related to DUI Court, Veterans’ Treatment Court and presentence investigation services through the Nebraska Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation. Commissioners also considered public safety and community service items, including a law enforcement subscription for the Sheriff’s Office, a Nebraska Crime Commission grant supporting programs at The Bay and the Malone Center and funding connected to substance abuse treatment services for people leaving jail. The meeting concluded after an executive session and public comment from the executive director of Friends of Wilderness Park.

Meeting documented by Gregory Petrow

Read full meeting notes here