June 2: Omaha City Council discusses development projects and employee fundraising rules

The Omaha City Council approved several planning items, including the Grass Pad preliminary plat, a Coffeetree Country Club special use permit amendment and a daycare permit, while delaying a proposed automotive sales permit.
Council members debated a proposed ordinance that would allow city employees to participate in certain fundraising activities during work hours. Some members raised concerns about previous Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission opinions, while others argued the issue had been overcomplicated and supported allowing the practice; both motions related to the ordinance failed on 3-3 votes. The council also discussed several redevelopment items, including a Saddle Creek Marketplace TIF proposal that would include apartments and retail space. Members raised questions about preserving existing businesses, pedestrian improvements and the lack of affordable housing in the project.
Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod
Read full meeting notes here
Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.
Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.