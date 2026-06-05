June 2: Omaha City Council discusses development projects and employee fundraising rules

The Omaha City Council approved several planning items, including the Grass Pad preliminary plat, a Coffeetree Country Club special use permit amendment and a daycare permit, while delaying a proposed automotive sales permit.

Council members debated a proposed ordinance that would allow city employees to participate in certain fundraising activities during work hours. Some members raised concerns about previous Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission opinions, while others argued the issue had been overcomplicated and supported allowing the practice; both motions related to the ordinance failed on 3-3 votes. The council also discussed several redevelopment items, including a Saddle Creek Marketplace TIF proposal that would include apartments and retail space. Members raised questions about preserving existing businesses, pedestrian improvements and the lack of affordable housing in the project.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here