June 2: Omaha Public Schools Board Reviews Superintendent Evaluation Timeline, Approves PE Curriculum Deal

At its most recent meeting, the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education celebrated the district’s 2025 graduates and moved forward with initiatives around leadership evaluation, student wellness and district policies. Superintendent Matthew Ray reported that nearly 17,000 students are enrolled in summer programming and noted progress on Burke High School’s stadium renovations. He and board president Jane Erdenberger also highlighted the availability of graduation photos and ceremony recordings on the OPS website.

A significant portion of the meeting focused on Superintendent Ray’s upcoming performance evaluation. Board member Shavonna Holman outlined a timeline approved by the accountability committee, which includes goals focused on district improvement, strategic vision and Ray’s leadership development.

The board approved a $1.25 million agreement with SPARK PE to provide inclusive K-12 physical education materials and home-based learning resources through 2032. Members also reviewed updates to the district’s attendance and discipline policies, affirming that doctors’ notes are not, and will not be, required for sick-day absences.

The board noted the passage of LB89, which affects transgender students’ participation in middle school athletics, and LB303, which establishes a new school finance commission. The meeting concluded with a closed session to review the April 2025 Head Start report.

Meeting documented by Adryanna Seitz

Read full meeting notes here