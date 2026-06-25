June 23: Lancaster County commissioners approve budget adjustments, road projects and public safety agreements

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners approved budget adjustments, contracts and public safety items during its latest meeting. Commissioners approved supplemental appropriations for the Bridge and Special Road Fund and the Group Self-Insurance Fund after officials reported health insurance claims exceeded the budget by $1.5 million and additional road projects increased bridge and road expenses. The board also approved transferring $70,500 from the General Fund Miscellaneous Budget to various agencies, with officials noting the amount was significantly lower than the previous year’s transfer.

Commissioners also approved special designated liquor licenses for the 25th annual Meadowlark Music Festival, a three-year labor agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 32 for corrections employees and several agreements for the Sheriff’s Office, including preliminary breath testing kits and forensic software. Other approvals included an almost $1.9 million resurfacing project for portions of West Denton Road and Southwest 12th Street and a certification tied to future emergency management funding eligibility.

Meeting documented by Gregory Petrow

Read the full meeting notes here