June 24: Sarpy County Board hears tax exemption plea, approves budget adjustments and sheriff’s office expansion

At the Sarpy County Board of Equalization meeting, representatives from Neighborgood, a local nonprofit food pantry, appealed to commissioners to waive a $13,000 property tax bill they say was wrongly assessed. Executive Director Bill Conley told the board that the organization purchased a building on Dec. 30, 2024, under the impression that it would be tax-exempt for that year. Conley said he submitted the required Form 451 on the day of purchase and received approval, only to be told later that the exemption applies to 2025, not 2024. Two other Neighborgood staff emphasized the financial strain the tax would place on their services. COmmissioner Don Kelly indicated a public hearing may be scheduled to revisit the issue.

The commissioners also approved a series of routine agenda items, including seven property valuation changes and one tax correction. Assessor Dan Pittman was asked to explain a single property valuation increase but said only that the lot was previously assessed incorrectly.

In the regular Board of Commissioners meeting that followed, members unanimously approved multiple budget amendments. Chief Financial Officer Daniel Toleikis reported that the general fund is projected to come in $5.4 million under budget, with an estimated $11.7 million in unexpected revenue. Commissioners also authorized a lease agreement for a new west Sheriff’s Office precinct in Gretna, the first ever for the office. Officials said the added location will help improve public safety coverage and visibility in the fast-growing city.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

