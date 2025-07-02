June 27: Benson Business Improvement District launches beautification and anti-litter initiatives

The Benson Business Improvement District (BID) board is moving forward with beautification and community engagement efforts aimed at improving the look and feel of the neighborhood. At the board’s recent meeting, members discussed progress made by landscaping contractor Benson Bounty, which has been actively cleaning and maintaining green spaces throughout the district. The board also supported ongoing beautification campaigns, including a new collaborative effort with the Benson Neighborhood Association and a designer to launch the “Gritty Not Grimy” initiative, which will focus on general cleanups, litter prevention and installing dog waste bag dispensers and cigarette butt collection bins.

Board members also reviewed updates on city-led projects, including the anticipated start of ARPA-funded construction set to begin June 30. The city will also install bollards on street corners to improve pedestrian safety. Benson businesses are being encouraged to participate in the upcoming “We Make Omaha” meeting on July 10, which will explore updates to Omaha’s planning and housing policies. The board emphasized the importance of Benson’s voice in these discussions, noting that the current city policies are largely suburban-focused and don’t adequately address the needs of urban neighborhoods like Benson.

Additional projects include creating a community space behind a local pet shop with the help of Benson High School students. Board members also voiced concerns about increasing graffiti in the area and discussed creative deterrent strategies, including integrating graffiti walls into the neighborhood’s branding campaign.

Meeting documented by Carly Rozeboom

