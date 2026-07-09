June 29: Lincoln City Council approves development agreements and transportation projects

The Lincoln City Council recognized four community members with Lincoln Police Department Community Awards for preventing crimes and assisting during emergencies. The council then approved several liquor license applications and consent agenda items. Council members approved a compromise amendment for a proposed corner store near South 17th and Harwood streets that limits tobacco-related sales to no more than 50% of the business, following collaboration between neighborhood representatives and the applicant. Council members also approved an interlocal agreement supporting the Nebraska Violent Death Reporting System and postponed consideration of an agreement related to Saltillo Road intersection improvements.

The council continued a public hearing on the Turbine Flats planned unit development to allow additional coordination on related alley and trail issues while keeping the project on schedule. Members also approved an extension of the agreement between StarTran and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for campus transit service and approved property acquisition agreements tied to the future multimodal transportation center. The meeting concluded with public comment from one resident on a matter unrelated to the agenda before adjourning at 6:49 p.m.

Meeting documented by Journey McManus

Read full meeting notes here