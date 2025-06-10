Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

June 4: MUD greenlights major infrastructure upgrades in under 10 minutes

At its June 4 meeting, the Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) board quickly approved a range of capital expenditures totaling over $6 million, including major infrastructure upgrades to Omaha’s water production facilities and gas system, with minimal discussion. Projects greenlit include pump station overhauls, dehumidifier replacements and gas main installations across the city. The board also approved nearly $25 million in final contract payments to construction firms for previously completed work. 

The board unanimously voted to appoint Steven Dickas as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective June 16, at a salary of $245,000. Board member Jim Begley jokingly suggested the Notre Dame Victory March as Dickas’ walk-up song. The board also ratified a new Roth option for employee retirement plans, and, with no public comments or closed session, adjourned the meeting in just 10 minutes.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

Leave a Reply

Sign up today

Every Friday, we write and deliver a free email newsletter that includes all our stories and the best news from around the state — award-winning investigations, deeply-reported stories, and uplifting features that connect Nebraskans no matter where you live.

The next chapter in Nebraska news, delivered free to your inbox.