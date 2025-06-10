June 4: MUD greenlights major infrastructure upgrades in under 10 minutes

At its June 4 meeting, the Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) board quickly approved a range of capital expenditures totaling over $6 million, including major infrastructure upgrades to Omaha’s water production facilities and gas system, with minimal discussion. Projects greenlit include pump station overhauls, dehumidifier replacements and gas main installations across the city. The board also approved nearly $25 million in final contract payments to construction firms for previously completed work.

The board unanimously voted to appoint Steven Dickas as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective June 16, at a salary of $245,000. Board member Jim Begley jokingly suggested the Notre Dame Victory March as Dickas’ walk-up song. The board also ratified a new Roth option for employee retirement plans, and, with no public comments or closed session, adjourned the meeting in just 10 minutes.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

