Photo by Jesse Duering/Unsplash

June 5: Blackstone BID Tackles Pedestrian Safety, Approves Lighting and Event Investments

At its June 5 meeting, the Blackstone Business Improvement District (BID) board focused on ongoing concerns about pedestrian safety and infrastructure upgrades amid developments in the neighborhood. With growing foot traffic and safety concerns around 39th and Dodge, board members and neighborhood partners discussed the feasibility of a pedestrian bridge that had been previously rejected by the city over cost and maintenance concerns. Stakeholders including the Joslyn Neighborhood Association and BID consultants expressed continued concern and interest in lobbying for a future public-private partnership to bring the project to fruition.

The BID reviewed recent safety data showing six criminal incidents in May, including thefts and assaults. The board emphasized the need for pedestrian protections, especially with upcoming streetcar construction. Dana Baker of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel stressed that safe walkability is critical for supporting both tourism and public transit use. 

A new lighting project for the 39th block and 3700 Complex parking area is under review, with estimates ranging from $2,800 to nearly $39,000. Hotel guests have complained about temporary lighting, prompting a test run of more targeted fixtures with city backing.

BID marketing coordinator Katie Kyker announced the continuation of “Second Saturdays,” a monthly event supported by over $80,000 in grants and donations. A new bookstore/café combo is set to open next to Coneflower, while all district businesses will participate in a “Blackstone Pass” discount program for residents. 

The board explored purchasing a subscription to Placer.ai, a location analytics tool that tracks anonymized visitor data to strengthen marketing and grant applications. Two new board members, Melissa Obermier and Michael Sanchez, will join in July.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

Leave a Reply

Sign up today

Every Friday, we write and deliver a free email newsletter that includes all our stories and the best news from around the state — award-winning investigations, deeply-reported stories, and uplifting features that connect Nebraskans no matter where you live.

The next chapter in Nebraska news, delivered free to your inbox.