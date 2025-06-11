June 5: Blackstone BID Tackles Pedestrian Safety, Approves Lighting and Event Investments

At its June 5 meeting, the Blackstone Business Improvement District (BID) board focused on ongoing concerns about pedestrian safety and infrastructure upgrades amid developments in the neighborhood. With growing foot traffic and safety concerns around 39th and Dodge, board members and neighborhood partners discussed the feasibility of a pedestrian bridge that had been previously rejected by the city over cost and maintenance concerns. Stakeholders including the Joslyn Neighborhood Association and BID consultants expressed continued concern and interest in lobbying for a future public-private partnership to bring the project to fruition.

The BID reviewed recent safety data showing six criminal incidents in May, including thefts and assaults. The board emphasized the need for pedestrian protections, especially with upcoming streetcar construction. Dana Baker of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel stressed that safe walkability is critical for supporting both tourism and public transit use.

A new lighting project for the 39th block and 3700 Complex parking area is under review, with estimates ranging from $2,800 to nearly $39,000. Hotel guests have complained about temporary lighting, prompting a test run of more targeted fixtures with city backing.

BID marketing coordinator Katie Kyker announced the continuation of “Second Saturdays,” a monthly event supported by over $80,000 in grants and donations. A new bookstore/café combo is set to open next to Coneflower, while all district businesses will participate in a “Blackstone Pass” discount program for residents.

The board explored purchasing a subscription to Placer.ai, a location analytics tool that tracks anonymized visitor data to strengthen marketing and grant applications. Two new board members, Melissa Obermier and Michael Sanchez, will join in July.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here