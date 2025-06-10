Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

June 5: Port Authority board approves auditor, and reviews executive search

At its recent meeting, the Omaha Inland Port Authority (OIPA) board unanimously approved hiring Bland & Associates as its auditor. The board also heard a presentation from Holland Basham, which is conducting a site and housing study within OIPA’s jurisdiction. Board members expressed interest in further analysis, particularly financial considerations tied to housing development, as required by state statute. A motion was passed to request additional study through the Real Estate Committee, with findings expected next month.

The board also discussed initiating negotiations with the Omaha Municipal Land Bank, Spark CDI and Front Porch Investments around potential housing partnerships. However, several members, including Michael Riedmann and Jake Hoppe, raised concerns about moving forward without a clear understanding of housing finance strategies, resulting in no action being taken.

The meeting also included updates on the executive director hiring process, with three finalists — Garry Clark, Daffney Moore and Wayne Brown. Committee reports included the legislative approval of LB 290, which lifts the two-mile airport proximity requirement for business park development. Public comments reflected both support and concern, with calls for greater transparency, clarity around site boundaries and more robust community engagement.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

