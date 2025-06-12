June 9: Bellevue School Board approves facility upgrades, highlights English Learner progress

At its June 9 meeting, the Bellevue Board of Education approved a $91,350 renovation project for the Lied Activity Center, citing the need to modernize 23-year-old locker rooms and other facilities. The project will be financed from the district’s building and site fund, with additional support from the Bellevue Public Schools Foundation. Construction is scheduled to begin mid-July to minimize disruption to programming.
The board also received an update on the district’s English Learner (EL) program. Coordinator Susan Fjelstad highlighted student progress and the growing impact of the district’s family literacy initiative. She introduced parent leader Gaby Gutierrez, who shared her journey from newcomer to community advocate and U.S. citizen, thanks to district support and adult ESL classes. Fjelstad also credited strong community partnerships for extending the program’s reach.
Meeting documented by Will Ramsey
Read full meeting notes here
