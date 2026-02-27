Blanca Vazquez

Blanca Vazquez, 58, grew up in a small village in Mexico. When she was about 20 years old, she and her husband moved to Houston, Texas. They moved to Lexington in 1993 for the promise of jobs at IBP. She became a U.S. citizen.

For 25 years, Vazquez worked cutting slabs of brisket at the plant. Her last day was Jan. 16. She owns a home in Lexington, and her six children attended school in town.

Her first language is Spanish, and she spoke with a Flatwater Free Press reporter through an interpreter.

As told to Sara Gentzler

When I was young, I used to help my parents by planting cilantro, tomatoes, onions, chilis, cucumbers, corn, watermelon, cantaloupes. Then we used to bring them to other cities nearby and sell them to be able to buy other things that we needed for our home.

It wasn’t a big crop. It was just very, very little, back-of-the-yard farming. But that helped us to survive.

Seeing the struggles my parents had and the sacrifices they made, I always had the idea of supporting them and helping them. And that’s why I decided that, one day, I was going to come to the United States to provide for them.

That dream became a reality. When they were alive, I was able to provide for them.

When I first moved (to Lexington), I was like, ‘This is so little.’ But it made me feel so happy, because I felt like I was home again. It was little, just like my home.

My husband got a job right away (at IBP). It took a while for me to get a job.

I had to grab brisket with a hook, turn it around, then cut it to make it a small piece.

Twenty-five years. Since I started, I did the same job the whole time. I became a master in those briskets.

When I left Mexico, I imagined other things. Not that I was going to have a job that was going to be so difficult on my body.

But every day, I prayed to God, and I always asked for strength to continue to do that job. And not only for me, but for the people who I was surrounded by, because they were great people. And I know that job was hard for all of us.

The big difference is that, when I left Mexico, it was my decision. I made that choice to help my parents. And I left Houston for here, because I knew there was a job opportunity waiting for me, and I still wanted to help my parents. Now it’s like the decision was made for me.

My biggest worry right now is finding a new job.

I’m going to start school for English today, because I need to know more English for a job. Everywhere I go, they want you to know English.

I have applied to different positions. I keep applying. But what’s also hard for me is that they’re far away, and when it’s snowy or icy, it’s a little bit more complicated.

It’s devastating, because I used to have something so close to home. If my car didn’t work in the morning, I would just walk.

I need to work, but at the same time, I also feel tired.

I don’t like to be without doing something. When I come home from work, the first thing I do is go straight to the garden. I don’t go inside.

My mom, when I was little, planted tall flowers. This area, when it’s in bloom, it makes me think of my old house when I was little. The seeds for the tomato, it’s a special one I bought in Kearney. I wanted a special variety that reminded me of when I was little.

That’s the reason I really like it here. I feel at home, but also like I am living in Mexico because I have that garden.

This is where my tranquility is. This is where I have my calm, my peacefulness. The children who were born in Houston we took here to Lexington, and they continued to grow. That’s why I don’t want to leave this place.

When the closing came, I was so devastated.

But at the same time, I thank God, because I had a job very close to home, I was able to buy a house and I was able to stay in a home with my kids after my divorce. I’m still paying (for) the house. I have to find another way to pay. But for all these years, it gave me that opportunity.