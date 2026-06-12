Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

June 10: Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission approves zoning changes

On June 10, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission met and approved several zoning changes, including changes affecting properties at North 112th Square and O Street (from Agricultural to Commercial) and a Planned Unit Development between South 47th and 49th streets and Meredeth and Linden streets.

The board also approved the annexation of an area at South 88th Street and Taliesin Drive and a special permit for a cell tower at Northwest 140th Street. In addition, board members approved an amendment to Lancaster County zoning regulations that expands the definition of recreational facilities to include passive recreational activities. This was in connection with the Branched Oak Observatory.

The next meeting of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission will be on June 24.

Meeting documented by Journey McManus.

Read the full meeting notes here.

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

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