June 10: Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission approves zoning changes

On June 10, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission met and approved several zoning changes, including changes affecting properties at North 112th Square and O Street (from Agricultural to Commercial) and a Planned Unit Development between South 47th and 49th streets and Meredeth and Linden streets.

The board also approved the annexation of an area at South 88th Street and Taliesin Drive and a special permit for a cell tower at Northwest 140th Street. In addition, board members approved an amendment to Lancaster County zoning regulations that expands the definition of recreational facilities to include passive recreational activities. This was in connection with the Branched Oak Observatory.

The next meeting of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission will be on June 24.

Meeting documented by Journey McManus.

Read the full meeting notes here.