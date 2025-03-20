Mar. 10: Elkhorn school board approves new curriculum, hears requests for strings program

The Elkhorn Public Schools Board of Education approved a new K-5 reading language arts curriculum, Amplify CKLA, during its recent meeting. The curriculum, selected after a year-long review process involving 24 teachers, will be implemented across all 12 elementary schools. The new materials will cost an estimated $1.77 million and will be used over the next seven years. The board also approved a $2.53 million preliminary budget request for the 2025-26 school year, which includes costs for the curriculum and the district’s Building Instructional Budget. The actual budget will be adopted later this year.

Parents and students used the public comment period to advocate for a strings program, requesting a feasibility study to explore adding orchestra as an option alongside band and choir. Two students expressed their love for playing the violin, while parents stressed the value of broadening music education. Another parent raised concerns about the safety of portable classrooms, while a father shared his hope that his autistic son could remain at West Bay Elementary after transferring from West Dodge Elementary.

The board approved 13 staff resignations and 20 new appointments for the 2025-26 school year. Among those appointments was Jed Givens, the new principal of Elkhorn South High School. Givens, a former English teacher and assistant principal at Elkhorn High, thanked the board for the opportunity and praised the district as an ideal place to work and raise a family. The meeting concluded with a report showing Elkhorn students performing above national averages on MAP tests and excelling in AP exams, with 85% of AP test-takers scoring a three or higher.

Meeting documented by Elizabeth Delaquess

Read full meeting notes here