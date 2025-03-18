Mar. 4: Omaha City Council advances housing grant

Omaha’s City Council advanced several initiatives during its recent meeting, including approving a $1.4 million federal grant to help older adults remain in their homes. The grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes, will provide up to $5,000 per home for ramps, lifts and other modifications. An occupational therapist will guide the upgrades, which aim to improve 120 homes over three years.

The council postponed a decision on rezoning a property at 6636 N. 31st Ave. after residents expressed concerns about parking congestion, neighborhood aesthetics, and the absence of the property owner at the meeting. Councilmember Juanita Johnson requested the delay to ensure her constituents’ concerns were addressed. The council approved designating the area near 72nd and Mercy as a community redevelopment area (CRA) to support a proposed redevelopment of a vacant hotel building.

The council also approved multiple liquor license requests, including one for Po Boy Mega Alley, which plans to expand with a new restaurant and patio following a state economic development grant. Despite some concerns about alcohol sales at Mary’s Fruits and Vegetables, the council approved its license with conditions limiting sales of single-use liquor bottles and smaller beer cans. Other liquor licenses granted include Mesa Luna, Scissors and Scotch, and Touch of Class Lounge.

Meeting documented by Elizabeth Delaquess.

Read full meeting notes here.