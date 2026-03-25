March 10: Douglas County commissioners approve health appointment and review Youth Center operations

The Douglas County Board of Health Trustees approved the appointment of Anna Buckingham as a staff psychologist at the Health Center following the retirement of Michael Gillaspie, who served for 27 years. The position is required to be filled at all times, and the motion passed 7-0 without discussion. The Douglas County Board of Equalization set March 24 as the hearing date for omitted property to be added to the tax rolls and denied a late application from Heartland Family Service for a vehicle tax exemption.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved payments through March 17 and unanimously passed its consent agenda, with Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh noting that $4 million in grants are available through the 2026-27 Visitor Improvement Fund. Applications are due April 24. The board also recognized the retirements of Michael Schonlau, a 17-year employee in the GIS Department, and Gillaspie. During committee reports, officials presented the Douglas County Youth Center monthly update, where board members discussed population trends, including an increase in female residents and delays in mental health placements. Commissioners also raised concerns about costs associated with an unused downtown facility and the expense of housing youth. Public commenters addressed youth rehabilitation and accountability.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

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