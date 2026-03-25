Photo by Leah Keinama

March 10: Douglas County commissioners approve health appointment and review Youth Center operations

The Douglas County Board of Health Trustees approved the appointment of Anna Buckingham as a staff psychologist at the Health Center following the retirement of Michael Gillaspie, who served for 27 years. The position is required to be filled at all times, and the motion passed 7-0 without discussion. The Douglas County Board of Equalization set March 24 as the hearing date for omitted property to be added to the tax rolls and denied a late application from Heartland Family Service for a vehicle tax exemption.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved payments through March 17 and unanimously passed its consent agenda, with Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh noting that $4 million in grants are available through the 2026-27 Visitor Improvement Fund. Applications are due April 24. The board also recognized the retirements of Michael Schonlau, a 17-year employee in the GIS Department, and Gillaspie. During committee reports, officials presented the Douglas County Youth Center monthly update, where board members discussed population trends, including an increase in female residents and delays in mental health placements. Commissioners also raised concerns about costs associated with an unused downtown facility and the expense of housing youth. Public commenters addressed youth rehabilitation and accountability.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

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