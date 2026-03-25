March 10: Omaha City Council approves permits, advances contracts and upholds bid rejection

The Omaha City Council passed a series of consent agenda ordinances, including agreements related to the Papillion Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility expansion project, acquisition of property for the North Ridge Drive project, a tax increment financing redevelopment agreement for affordable housing at 2415 Florence Blvd., and a collective bargaining agreement with the Omaha Police Officer’s Association. Festersen noted the department currently has 813 officers and aims to reach 880 by January 2027 through recruitment efforts tied to the contract.

Additional resolutions were approved, including housing agreements with HomeWoven, funding for a multifamily housing project in Council Bluffs, equipment purchases for city departments and an agreement with the Greater Omaha Chamber for the REACH Program. Several items related to the Papillion Creek project, including a construction manager agreement amendment, were laid over until April 7 for further review and public input. The council also considered a bid rejection appeal from Vinny’s Tree Service regarding a city contract for tree and stump removal. After discussion involving the applicant’s attorney and city officials over ownership and compliance concerns, council members voted to uphold the rejection.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here