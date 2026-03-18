March 10: Sarpy County Commissioners review jail update

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners held brief Board of Equalization and Board of Commissioners meetings, approving routine agenda items including claims, meeting minutes and multiple agreements. The items approved included an agreement with Tina Owens to lead youth anger management classes at the county’s Juvenile Justice Center and a contract for countywide bridge inspections in 2026. Commissioners also approved a memorandum related to utility relocation costs for the Southern Sarpy Expressway project. Later in the meeting, the board voted to reject bids for the Bridge 15 rehabilitation project on 36th Street over Big Papio Creek after bids came in about $127,000 higher than projected.

During the Sarpy County Board of Corrections meeting that followed, Corrections Director Jo Martin reported the jail’s average daily population has reached 260 inmates, compared with a 2025 average of 222. The facility’s total capacity is 360. The department recently received 85 applications for Corrections officer positions and plans to hire five officers. Three are scheduled to start March 23. Commissioners discussed staffing levels, and Martin said the department will review its staffing plan as the population grows.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

Read full meeting notes here