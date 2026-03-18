March 10: Trail updates and safety concerns discussed at Lincoln bike and pedestrian meeting

The Lincoln Pedestrian/Bicycle Advisory Committee shared updates on local trail projects, highlighting progress and future plans. Members said the Union Pacific bridge and trail have been repaired following a fire. Work continues on the Superior Street, Waterford and Beal Slough trails. The Rock Island Trail is expected to be built and widened in 2027 or 2028, with a planned realignment to connect with the Helen Boosalis Trail after the school year. The committee also noted upcoming community events, including Celebrate Trails Day on April 25 and Bike to School Day in mid-May. There will be future opportunities for public input on the Lincoln Mobility Plan.

Members also discussed safety and transportation concerns affecting trail users and nearby roads. Planned improvements include safety shoulders and resurfacing work on Saltillo Road, along with better connections from Jamaica Avenue and South 70th Street to Highway 2. During public comment, residents voiced concerns about safety on trails, including interactions with e-bikes and motorized vehicles, and suggested adding more signage. A special meeting focused on trail safety is expected in April.

Meeting documented by Michael Clinard

Read full meeting notes here