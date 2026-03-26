March 11: Norris Board of Education reviews student activities, programs and curriculum

The Norris Board of Education received updates on student activities and academics as the third quarter comes to a close. Winter sports highlights included a state tournament appearance for boys basketball and a state semifinal finish for girls basketball. Administrators shared updates on reading support efforts, upcoming testing and strong parent participation, while schools outlined upcoming events, spring sports and continued college and career planning at the high school.

The board also heard updates on student services, including preschool enrollment and staffing, and a proposal from the volleyball team to attend a national tournament in Phoenix, funded through families and fundraising. Teachers presented plans for updated K-12 science curriculum materials and potential new advanced courses. FFA students also shared information about their Learning Lab program, which supports hands-on learning, scholarships and community projects, with plans to expand in the future.

Meeting documented by Ella Jackson

Read full meeting notes here