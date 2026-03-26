March 11: Norris Board of Education reviews student activities, programs and curriculum

The Norris Board of Education received updates on student activities and academics as the third quarter comes to a close. Winter sports highlights included a state tournament appearance for boys basketball and a state semifinal finish for girls basketball. Administrators shared updates on reading support efforts, upcoming testing and strong parent participation, while schools outlined upcoming events, spring sports and continued college and career planning at the high school.
The board also heard updates on student services, including preschool enrollment and staffing, and a proposal from the volleyball team to attend a national tournament in Phoenix, funded through families and fundraising. Teachers presented plans for updated K-12 science curriculum materials and potential new advanced courses. FFA students also shared information about their Learning Lab program, which supports hands-on learning, scholarships and community projects, with plans to expand in the future.
Meeting documented by Ella Jackson
Read full meeting notes here
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Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.