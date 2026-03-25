March 12: Lincoln Historic Preservation Commission approves permits, housing plan and continued review of historic relocation

The Lincoln Historic Preservation Commission reviewed a request to upgrade cellular equipment at 2901 A St., which would increase the structure’s height by 7.5 feet. Members discussed how the updated equipment would compare to nearby towers and concerns about matching their existing light blue color. During public comment, an architect suggested repainting all of the towers for consistency. The commission approved the request and related recommendations to the Planning Commission. Commissioners also discussed a proposal from Bryan Health to move the Fairview historical house, a National Historic Landmark, to make room for hospital expansion. Representatives said the building is in good condition and suggested possible new locations and the process for moving it. Commissioners raised questions about where the house would be placed, how its historic integrity would be maintained and potential funding options. The commission voted 7-0 to support continued discussion of the proposal.

Later in the meeting, members supported a plan to convert a historic building at the Veterans Administration Hospital into 95 affordable housing units, with only minor exterior changes. They also approved a request to replace a deteriorating porch at 918 S. 10th St., after the property owner said the existing structure was unsafe. The commission backed updated sidewalk café guidelines for the Haymarket area, intended to preserve pedestrian access and maintain views of historic buildings.

Meeting documented by Makenzie Johnson

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