Photo by Jesse Duering/Unsplash

March 12: Lincoln Historic Preservation Commission approves permits, housing plan and continued review of historic relocation

The Lincoln Historic Preservation Commission reviewed a request to upgrade cellular equipment at 2901 A St., which would increase the structure’s height by 7.5 feet. Members discussed how the updated equipment would compare to nearby towers and concerns about matching their existing light blue color. During public comment, an architect suggested repainting all of the towers for consistency. The commission approved the request and related recommendations to the Planning Commission. Commissioners also discussed a proposal from Bryan Health to move the Fairview historical house, a National Historic Landmark, to make room for hospital expansion. Representatives said the building is in good condition and suggested possible new locations and the process for moving it. Commissioners raised questions about where the house would be placed, how its historic integrity would be maintained and potential funding options. The commission voted 7-0 to support continued discussion of the proposal.

Later in the meeting, members supported a plan to convert a historic building at the Veterans Administration Hospital into 95 affordable housing units, with only minor exterior changes. They also approved a request to replace a deteriorating porch at 918 S. 10th St., after the property owner said the existing structure was unsafe. The commission backed updated sidewalk café guidelines for the Haymarket area, intended to preserve pedestrian access and maintain views of historic buildings.

Meeting documented by Makenzie Johnson

Read full meeting notes

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

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