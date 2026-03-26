March 12: Lincoln Parks & Recreation Advisory Board reviews policy changes, park proposal and strategic plan

The Lincoln Parks & Recreation Advisory Board endorsed updates to the parks inscription policy, including revised guidelines for bricks and tiles at sites such as Cascade Fountain. Members also reviewed a proposal for a new neighborhood park near Lux Middle School in the Crown Pointe area, which could include a playground, shelter and shared green space serving approximately 1,400 residential units. The project remains under discussion, with potential collaboration from Lincoln Public Schools and community fundraising.
The board received updates on a proposed relocation of a Midwest Racers Organization track, supported by a $330,000 grant pending county approval, and the completion of fundraising for South Haymarket Park, which is expected to open this year. Members also heard a presentation on the 2026-2031 Strategic Plan, focused on park management, community spaces, wellness and public stewardship.
Meeting documented by Gianna Bayly
Read full meeting notes here
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Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.