March 12: Lincoln Parks & Recreation Advisory Board reviews policy changes, park proposal and strategic plan

The Lincoln Parks & Recreation Advisory Board endorsed updates to the parks inscription policy, including revised guidelines for bricks and tiles at sites such as Cascade Fountain. Members also reviewed a proposal for a new neighborhood park near Lux Middle School in the Crown Pointe area, which could include a playground, shelter and shared green space serving approximately 1,400 residential units. The project remains under discussion, with potential collaboration from Lincoln Public Schools and community fundraising.

The board received updates on a proposed relocation of a Midwest Racers Organization track, supported by a $330,000 grant pending county approval, and the completion of fundraising for South Haymarket Park, which is expected to open this year. Members also heard a presentation on the 2026-2031 Strategic Plan, focused on park management, community spaces, wellness and public stewardship.

Meeting documented by Gianna Bayly

Read full meeting notes here