March 13: Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health reviews legislation and health updates

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health approved its agenda and minutes before hearing public comment, including a question about LB 003 and policies affecting unvaccinated children. Department officials provided updates on multiple state bills related to licensing, environmental regulations, prenatal services and community health workers. Health data showed flu positivity rates declining to 22.2%, while RSV rates increased slightly, and no new measles cases were reported in Nebraska. Additional updates included ongoing developmental screening programs for children, expansion of HealthToGo vending machines and progress on a new facility set to open with a community event.
The board also approved updates to air pollution control regulations to align with state and federal standards and clarify permitting requirements. CHI Health representatives reported on their Community Benefit Program, including patient assistance efforts and priorities for 2026-2028 focused on access to care and behavioral health, along with funding support for community organizations.
Meeting documented by Colton Alder
Read full meeting notes here
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Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.