March 13: Nebraska Workforce Development Board advances state plan and grant applications

The Nebraska Workforce Development Board received updates on the Career Pathways and Alignment work groups, including recent member appointments. Members discussed modifications to the 2024-2027 combined state plan, now due April 26, and noted the submission of the 2024 statewide performance report. The board also reviewed a customer feedback study and began seeking replacements for vacancies on the State Rehabilitation Council and the Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Advisory Council.
Board members heard a presentation on registered apprenticeships, highlighting a goal of reaching 6,000 apprenticeships statewide by 2030. The Regional and Industry Grant Committee advanced 14 of 21 applicants to the next stage. Final funding decisions will be made by the labor commissioner. Public commenters spoke in support of apprenticeship programs and their impact in schools.
Meeting documented by Monty Meyer
Read full meeting notes here
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Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.