March 19: OPPD Board appoints general counsel, hears public comment on energy issues

The Omaha Public Power District board approved the appointment of Peter Fischer as OPPD’s first in-house vice president and general counsel, effective May 11. Members also adopted a resolution honoring former board member Dennis Jorgensen, who served from 1983 to 1996, with board members recognizing his civic contributions. In the president’s report, officials shared updates on renewable energy, noting that 39% of OPPD’s energy mix comes from renewable sources, along with updates on energy assistance programs and fundraising efforts.
During public comment, several speakers raised concerns about energy policy, including opposition to wind and solar projects, criticism of coal plants and data center development and concerns about environmental and public health impacts. Others spoke about energy efficiency, climate change and infrastructure challenges.
Meeting documented by Timothy Melcher
Read full meeting notes here
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Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.