March 19: OPPD Board appoints general counsel, hears public comment on energy issues

The Omaha Public Power District board approved the appointment of Peter Fischer as OPPD’s first in-house vice president and general counsel, effective May 11. Members also adopted a resolution honoring former board member Dennis Jorgensen, who served from 1983 to 1996, with board members recognizing his civic contributions. In the president’s report, officials shared updates on renewable energy, noting that 39% of OPPD’s energy mix comes from renewable sources, along with updates on energy assistance programs and fundraising efforts.

During public comment, several speakers raised concerns about energy policy, including opposition to wind and solar projects, criticism of coal plants and data center development and concerns about environmental and public health impacts. Others spoke about energy efficiency, climate change and infrastructure challenges.

Meeting documented by Timothy Melcher

Read full meeting notes here