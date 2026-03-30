March 23: Ralston School Board approves early graduation, reviews programs and policies

The Ralston Board of Education recognized valedictorians Brody Michalski and John Gilmore, highlighting their academic achievements and contributions, before approving an early graduation request for Gia Morton, who plans to study criminal law. Board members shared updates on recent meetings, district activities and legislative issues, including discussion of state funding, taxes and education-related bills.

The board received several reports and presentations, including an update on a potential $25,000 food bank grant and an overview of Blumfield Elementary’s school improvement plan. Administrators discussed student performance data, attendance trends and challenges such as transportation and student mobility, along with efforts to improve outcomes through targeted support and staff training. Members also reviewed attendance data and heard updates on district programs, including alternative education services that support students with credit deficiencies and other needs.

Additional updates included discussions on a cell tower agreement, human resources and potential future policy changes, including those related to artificial intelligence. The board approved amendments to two policies by unanimous vote before entering executive session at 8:18 p.m.

Meeting documented by Timothy Melcher

Read full meeting notes here