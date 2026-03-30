Photo by Leah Keinama

March 24: Omaha City Council approves zoning changes, contracts and affordable housing measure

The Omaha City Council opened its meeting with remarks highlighting spring events and community cleanup efforts, followed by approval of a liquor license for Good Life Sports Bar and Grill. The council approved several zoning and planning ordinances, including residential rezoning and updates to overlay district boundaries. Members also passed the consent agenda, which included contracts, infrastructure projects, equipment purchases and event approvals across city departments. An agreement with the Metropolitan Utilities District for sewer fee collection was also approved.

The council then considered a resolution directing the Planning Department to work with local groups on policies to incentivize or require affordable housing in redevelopment projects using tax increment financing. Multiple speakers supported the measure, citing the need for more affordable housing, while others opposed it. Council members discussed the urgency of addressing housing needs and the potential impact of the policy. 

Other items included ordinances on second reading related to Public Works, recycling contracts, tax assessments and interlocal agreements. Council members also heard discussion about recycling challenges and workforce efforts tied to a contract extension. A separate resolution approving a $400,000 legal settlement passed 4-1.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

Leave a Reply