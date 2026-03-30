March 24: Omaha City Council approves zoning changes, contracts and affordable housing measure

The Omaha City Council opened its meeting with remarks highlighting spring events and community cleanup efforts, followed by approval of a liquor license for Good Life Sports Bar and Grill. The council approved several zoning and planning ordinances, including residential rezoning and updates to overlay district boundaries. Members also passed the consent agenda, which included contracts, infrastructure projects, equipment purchases and event approvals across city departments. An agreement with the Metropolitan Utilities District for sewer fee collection was also approved.

The council then considered a resolution directing the Planning Department to work with local groups on policies to incentivize or require affordable housing in redevelopment projects using tax increment financing. Multiple speakers supported the measure, citing the need for more affordable housing, while others opposed it. Council members discussed the urgency of addressing housing needs and the potential impact of the policy.

Other items included ordinances on second reading related to Public Works, recycling contracts, tax assessments and interlocal agreements. Council members also heard discussion about recycling challenges and workforce efforts tied to a contract extension. A separate resolution approving a $400,000 legal settlement passed 4-1.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here