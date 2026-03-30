March 26: Metro Transit Board approves funding plan, reviews service changes

The Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha Board of Directors heard public comments related to bus service. Two speakers addressed the board, raising concerns about consistency in allowing ORBT bus windows to open on hot days and a proposal to end Route 4 service in the Regency area earlier in the evening. Administrative updates highlighted February ridership totals of 277,303 fixed-route trips and about 48,000 ORBT rides, both among the highest February figures in recent years. Officials also reported ongoing preparations for a new customer service provider beginning April 1, installation of digital signage for the Eppley Connector route and plans to add bus shelters along 30th Street in partnership with Florence Futures.

Twenty-two new employees were hired across February and March. Customer service performance is stable. Operational data showed increased ridership, a systemwide productivity rate of 12.5 passengers per hour and an 83% on-time departure rate, despite service disruptions during a February winter storm. The board approved the 2027 Transportation Improvement Program, which includes more than $19 million in federal funding and about $4.8 million in local funding for equipment, facilities and training. Members approved a Title VI service equity analysis for proposed April service changes affecting eight routes, finding no disproportionate impact on minority or low-income populations.

Meeting documented by Debbi Breeling

Read full meeting notes here