March 3: Lancaster County Commissioners approve fire district annexation

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners approved routine items during its March 3 meeting. Minutes from the previous meeting were approved, as were multiple agenda items, including claims. Commissioner Christa Yoakum abstained from one vote, citing her service on the board of El Centro de las Americas. Several additional items were approved without dissent before the board moved into public hearing action.

Commissioners voted to approve a petition allowing the Southeast Rural Fire Protection District to annex a portion of the Bennet Rural Fire Protection District, an issue previously continued from a Feb. 24 hearing. Yoakum noted the board had received emails after the prior hearing closed but said they could not be considered in the decision; multiple commissioners voiced support, with Commissioner Matt Schulte confirming the change would take effect at the end of the current tax year as planned. The board also approved event licensing requests, consultant agreements and a proposed $199,000 traffic-related study.

Meeting documented by Journey McManus

