March 3: Omaha City Council advances zoning changes, addresses wastewater contract dispute

After the Omaha City Council starting 45 minutes late, Council member Brinker Harding waived his opening remarks. Council President Danny Begley recognized Irish American Heritage Month, noting Omaha’s 154th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade as the city’s oldest and largest ethnic parade. The council unanimously approved four liquor license requests and advanced multiple zoning and overlay district amendments across the city, all on 7-0 votes.

On second reading, the council took up two ordinances tied to the Papillion Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility, including an amendment to a 2024 Construction Manager at Risk agreement with McCarthy Building Companies and an $88 million equipment purchase from Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Inc. Jim Tyler, representing the Omaha Public Works Department, said the regional system processes 100 million gallons of wastewater daily and outlined a six-year project timeline. Supporters cited McCarthy’s history of major Omaha projects while opponents, including Platte Institute CEO and former Council member Jim Vokal and Hawkins Construction Co. President Chris Hawkins, raised concerns about transparency, competitive bidding and costs, arguing a local contractor submitted a bid $75 million lower than McCarthy’s estimate. Multiple council members pressed legal counsel and staff on contract language and process, with Tyler committing to answer outstanding questions before next week’s vote.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

Leave a Reply