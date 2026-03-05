March 3: Omaha City Council advances zoning changes, addresses wastewater contract dispute

After the Omaha City Council starting 45 minutes late, Council member Brinker Harding waived his opening remarks. Council President Danny Begley recognized Irish American Heritage Month, noting Omaha’s 154th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade as the city’s oldest and largest ethnic parade. The council unanimously approved four liquor license requests and advanced multiple zoning and overlay district amendments across the city, all on 7-0 votes.

On second reading, the council took up two ordinances tied to the Papillion Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility, including an amendment to a 2024 Construction Manager at Risk agreement with McCarthy Building Companies and an $88 million equipment purchase from Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Inc. Jim Tyler, representing the Omaha Public Works Department, said the regional system processes 100 million gallons of wastewater daily and outlined a six-year project timeline. Supporters cited McCarthy’s history of major Omaha projects while opponents, including Platte Institute CEO and former Council member Jim Vokal and Hawkins Construction Co. President Chris Hawkins, raised concerns about transparency, competitive bidding and costs, arguing a local contractor submitted a bid $75 million lower than McCarthy’s estimate. Multiple council members pressed legal counsel and staff on contract language and process, with Tyler committing to answer outstanding questions before next week’s vote.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here