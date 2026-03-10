March 3: Sarpy County Commissioners consider rural subdivision

Among the items approved at the March 3 Sarpy County commissioners’ meeting was a wastewater connection and service agreement with Opus Development Company, LLC and an $82,941 agreement with the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency for the county’s 2026 aerial photography project. During commissioner comments, Gary Mixan shared a letter from a constituent praising the courtesy and efficiency of the county’s passport office, noting the program has drawn residents from surrounding areas.

Commissioners also held a public hearing on a proposed 237-acre subdivision, Buffalo Springs Replat 1 near 168 Street and Buffalo Road. The development would include 16 residential lots and five outlots intended to preserve environmental areas and drainage, with two ponds staying on the site. Discussion centered on the developer’s request for a waiver allowing two lots to have less than the required 200-foot width along a gravel road to limit driveway access points. Commissioners asked about future paving requirements and road maintenance. Planning staff said the road would be a public right-of-way but privately maintained and that paving conditions could be addressed in the final plat agreement. The meeting adjourned at 3:25 p.m., followed by a short Board of Corrections session where Kelly was elected chair and Klug vice chair for 2026.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

