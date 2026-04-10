March 31: Nebraska Board of Pardons approves select cases after testimony and review

At its March 31 meeting, the Nebraska Board of Pardons explained that each member had reviewed applications individually and indicated that many denials occur when applications do not meet board guidelines, though no explanation was provided for denying commutation requests without testimony.

The board considered multiple groups of applications and denied all requests in Groups E, F and G, which included commutations, license revocation reprieves and pardons for criminal convictions. Testimony was not permitted for applicants in these groups.

In Group H, applicants seeking relief from license revocations were allowed to testify but were ultimately denied after questioning from the board. Bryant Beach, a chef who said he has been sober for 10 years, requested the board lift a 15-year license suspension that prevents him from renting vehicles for work due to ignition interlock requirements. Board members questioned his prior DUI history and expressed concern about removing the restriction, ultimately denying the request. Christian Jensen’s application was denied after board members cited recent methamphetamine use and a record of multiple driving offenses as reasons for requiring more time before reconsideration.

The board revisited several previously tabled cases in Group I, approving one and denying others after additional testimony. Steven Press, who acknowledged wrongdoing in prior criminal mischief convictions and described efforts to make amends, received unanimous approval. In contrast, Alex Kantor’s application for a marijuana-related conviction drew extensive questioning about inconsistencies in his account and the scale of his past activity. The board denied his request after his testimony about rehabilitation and philanthropy.

A large portion of the meeting focused on Group J, where dozens of new pardon applications were considered individually. Outcomes varied. Jason Beck, whose offenses occurred decades earlier, was granted a pardon after describing significant changes in his life and family circumstances. Tyler Fulton was also approved after discussing a domestic violence incident from his youth and presenting testimony from the victim, who confirmed their current relationship as co-parents. Kevin Dickerson’s application related to a sex offense conviction was denied after board members cited conflicting accounts and the victim’s statement. Other applicants were questioned closely on issues of accountability, sobriety and victim impact, with several denials tied to concerns about inconsistencies or insufficient time since offenses.

Throughout the meeting, board members repeatedly emphasized public safety, personal responsibility and the need for clear, consistent testimony. Votes were taken on each case, with a mix of unanimous and split decisions. The meeting concluded without public comment or additional business and adjourned after eight hours at 5:06 p.m., after eight hours.

Meeting documented by Jeanie Mezger

Read full meeting notes here