March 31: Sarpy County commissioners approve agreements, review road projects

The Sarpy County Board of Equalization met briefly, approving consent agenda items including minutes, motor vehicle exemption applications and a reassessment for damaged property. The board also held public hearings on tax exemption applications, recommending approval of 27 applications, partial approval of several others and denial of six requests. The meeting adjourned at 3:05 p.m.

The Board of Commissioners then convened, approving a consent agenda that included agreements related to sewer rate collection, wastewater services, aerial photography, roadway signage, courtroom security cameras and diversion program services, along with a grant application to support victim services staffing. Commissioners also shared brief announcements, including condolences for the family of Master Sgt. Noah Tietjens and notice of canceled April meetings due to HVAC work.

The board approved multiple interlocal and professional service agreements tied to road and infrastructure projects, including improvements near 192nd Street, Capehart Road and Highway 370 in partnership with Gretna and several sanitary improvement districts. Officials said the projects aim to support future development and traffic capacity, with some costs carried upfront by the county and reimbursed by partners. The board also approved the purchase of dispatcher consoles for a new 911 communications center expected to open in February 2027 before entering executive session and then adjourning at 5:18 p.m.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

Read full meeting notes here