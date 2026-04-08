Photo by Leah Keinama

March 31: Sarpy County commissioners approve agreements, review road projects

The Sarpy County Board of Equalization met briefly, approving consent agenda items including minutes, motor vehicle exemption applications and a reassessment for damaged property. The board also held public hearings on tax exemption applications, recommending approval of 27 applications, partial approval of several others and denial of six requests. The meeting adjourned at 3:05 p.m.

The Board of Commissioners then convened, approving a consent agenda that included agreements related to sewer rate collection, wastewater services, aerial photography, roadway signage, courtroom security cameras and diversion program services, along with a grant application to support victim services staffing. Commissioners also shared brief announcements, including condolences for the family of Master Sgt. Noah Tietjens and notice of canceled April meetings due to HVAC work.

The board approved multiple interlocal and professional service agreements tied to road and infrastructure projects, including improvements near 192nd Street, Capehart Road and Highway 370 in partnership with Gretna and several sanitary improvement districts. Officials said the projects aim to support future development and traffic capacity, with some costs carried upfront by the county and reimbursed by partners. The board also approved the purchase of dispatcher consoles for a new 911 communications center expected to open in February 2027 before entering executive session and then adjourning at 5:18 p.m.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

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