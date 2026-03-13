March 4: Lincoln-Lancaster Planning Commission approves south Lincoln annexation

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission approved a proposal to annex land in south Lincoln and rezone portions from agricultural to residential after discussion about planned roadway changes in the area. Lincoln Planning and Development Services staff member Jacob Schlange outlined plans that include adjustments to how South Street crosses the site, connecting toward 84th Street. During public comment, the Rev. John Kunze of Messiah Lutheran Church expressed concerns that the proposed roadway alignment along the church’s property could create future financial obligations for the congregation, though project applicants said any costs would arise only if the church chose to develop the property. Commissioners voted to approve the annexation and zoning changes, saying the alignment is the most logical way for South Street to connect to 84th Street. The item now will be considered by the Lincoln City Council.

The commission also approved a text amendment to city rules governing accessory dwelling units (ADUs), which are self-contained living spaces within or attached to a primary home. Schlange said current requirements limit ADUs to about 24% of residential lots, mostly because of minimum lot size rules, but that could rise to about 80% if the requirement is adjusted. Supporters, including representatives from AARP, a local homeowner seeking to build an ADU for his mother, and a former land-use attorney involved in affordable housing development, said the units could help families house aging relatives and expand housing options. The meeting concluded with a vote to approve the amendment and adjourn.

Meeting documented by Tyson Peters

Read full meeting notes here