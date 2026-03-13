March 5: Inland Port Authority reviews competing master plan proposals

The Omaha Inland Port Authority adopted a conflict-of-interest policy during its March 5 meeting. Community members raised questions about the timing and public availability of the policy before the vote, and legal counsel said the measure aligns with city and state regulations and identifies conflicts when board members have corporate or personal interests in items under consideration.
The board also heard two presentations from firms proposing to develop a master plan for the authority’s development. HR&A Advisors outlined a six-month planning process focused on development opportunities, business innovation and community engagement. Holland Basham Architects presented an urban design-focused proposal emphasizing transportation connections and neighborhood planning with partner firms. Public commenters expressed support for continuing to work with Holland Basham.
Committee updates covered housing development planning, land acquisition, Innovation District funding and financial oversight. The authority is operating at or under budget. Project updates included the Airport Business Park initiative, where the Omaha Economic Development Corporation reported closing on two properties near Abbott Drive and Locust Street for $29 million.
Meeting documented by Jeff French
Read full meeting notes here
Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.
Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.