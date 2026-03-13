March 5: Inland Port Authority reviews competing master plan proposals

The Omaha Inland Port Authority adopted a conflict-of-interest policy during its March 5 meeting. Community members raised questions about the timing and public availability of the policy before the vote, and legal counsel said the measure aligns with city and state regulations and identifies conflicts when board members have corporate or personal interests in items under consideration.

The board also heard two presentations from firms proposing to develop a master plan for the authority’s development. HR&A Advisors outlined a six-month planning process focused on development opportunities, business innovation and community engagement. Holland Basham Architects presented an urban design-focused proposal emphasizing transportation connections and neighborhood planning with partner firms. Public commenters expressed support for continuing to work with Holland Basham.

Committee updates covered housing development planning, land acquisition, Innovation District funding and financial oversight. The authority is operating at or under budget. Project updates included the Airport Business Park initiative, where the Omaha Economic Development Corporation reported closing on two properties near Abbott Drive and Locust Street for $29 million.

Meeting documented by Jeff French

Read full meeting notes here