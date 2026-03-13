March 6: Rural Health Advisory Committee reviews funding & workforce programs

The Nebraska Rural Health Advisory Commission welcomed two new members: rural health administrator Jim Ulrich and family medicine resident Dr. Makayla Brockhaus. The committee also shared updates from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Office of Rural Health, including the completion of student loan tax forms and upcoming member reappointments later this year.

Much of the discussion focused on the Rural Health Transformation Program, a five-year initiative created under the federal Rural Health Transformation Act to support rural providers as Medicaid funding and eligibility rules change. Nebraska has been awarded $218.4 million for the first year of the program, with funds required to be obligated by Oct. 30. The program’s aim is to improve sustainability for rural health systems through priorities such as workforce development, access to care and innovation. Funding will be distributed through a grant application process open to organizations, including hospitals, clinics, EMS agencies, nonprofits and schools.

The committee also reviewed workforce initiatives and policy developments affecting rural health care. State officials outlined a proposed Rural Health Care Workforce Incentive Program that offers financial incentives for providers who deliver care in rural counties, including Medicaid patient thresholds and telehealth services.

The committee discussed potential funding reductions to the state’s Rural Health Provider Incentive Program under LB 1071 and approved a request to designate Nemaha County as a state shortage area for family practice physicians. During public comment, speakers brought up challenges facing rural health systems, including EMS sustainability, workforce recruitment and the need to ensure that grant funding supports community health programs and rural medical providers.

Meeting documented by Cate Youell

Read full meeting notes here