March 9: OPS board approves literacy-focused strategic plan

The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education opened its meeting by recognizing student achievement at Westview High School, where members of the JROTC Atticus Robotics Team shared their experience winning the JROTC National Robotics Championship and discussed how the program has shaped their future plans. Board members also highlighted successes across the district, including the Omaha North Lady Vikings’ first state basketball tournament appearance in 24 years.

January 2026 financial reports were presented, and hiring recommendations for a new Chandler View Elementary principal and an executive director of elementary education were introduced, pending board approval. Public comment included concerns about a $10 million iPad purchase agreement, student athlete retention, employee benefits, and gaps in access to accelerated math coursework.

The board approved its 2026–2030 strategic plan, centered on a goal of all students reading on grade level by 2030. District leaders and school principals presented data from pilot programs showing academic growth in literacy, math and science, as well as reduced absenteeism. The plan was developed with input from educators, students and community members beginning in 2024, and emphasizes alignment, action and accountability. The board also approved the consent agenda and adopted legislative positions, including support for LB 854 and LB 906 after voting to consider them separately. Additional reports were received, and the board entered executive session at 8:30 p.m.

Meeting documented by Michelle DePauw

Read full meeting notes here