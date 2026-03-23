Photo by Leah Keinama

March 9: OPS board approves literacy-focused strategic plan

The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education opened its meeting by recognizing student achievement at Westview High School, where members of the JROTC Atticus Robotics Team shared their experience winning the JROTC National Robotics Championship and discussed how the program has shaped their future plans. Board members also highlighted successes across the district, including the Omaha North Lady Vikings’ first state basketball tournament appearance in 24 years. 

January 2026 financial reports were presented, and hiring recommendations for a new Chandler View Elementary principal and an executive director of elementary education were introduced, pending board approval. Public comment included concerns about a $10 million iPad purchase agreement, student athlete retention, employee benefits, and gaps in access to accelerated math coursework.

The board approved its 2026–2030 strategic plan, centered on a goal of all students reading on grade level by 2030. District leaders and school principals presented data from pilot programs showing academic growth in literacy, math and science, as well as reduced absenteeism. The plan was developed with input from educators, students and community members beginning in 2024, and emphasizes alignment, action and accountability. The board also approved the consent agenda and adopted legislative positions, including support for LB 854 and LB 906 after voting to consider them separately. Additional reports were received, and the board entered executive session at 8:30 p.m.

Meeting documented by Michelle DePauw

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

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