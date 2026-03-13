March 9: Westside School Board hears public questions on technology

The Westside Community Schools Board of Education recognized student achievements and reviewed district initiatives during its recent meeting. Board members highlighted the Westside High School journalism program, including state Journalist of the Year Ryan Kelly, and noted enrollment marketing efforts aimed at boosting kindergarten registration.

District staff also presented an update on professional learning for educators, including the district’s three-year “Westside Way” program for new teachers, instructional coaching and professional development opportunities. Board members briefly discussed proposed community relations policies related to access to school premises and contact with students, tabling one amendment for further review.

During public comment, two speakers asked the district to examine the impact of technology on students, including requesting data related to the district’s one-to-one iPad program and its potential effects on learning, behavior and student well-being. Board members also shared brief legislative updates, including discussion of LB 1402 in the Nebraska Legislature.

Meeting documented by Zach Kastrick

Read full meeting notes here