March 9: Westside School Board hears public questions on technology

The Westside Community Schools Board of Education recognized student achievements and reviewed district initiatives during its recent meeting. Board members highlighted the Westside High School journalism program, including state Journalist of the Year Ryan Kelly, and noted enrollment marketing efforts aimed at boosting kindergarten registration.
District staff also presented an update on professional learning for educators, including the district’s three-year “Westside Way” program for new teachers, instructional coaching and professional development opportunities. Board members briefly discussed proposed community relations policies related to access to school premises and contact with students, tabling one amendment for further review.
During public comment, two speakers asked the district to examine the impact of technology on students, including requesting data related to the district’s one-to-one iPad program and its potential effects on learning, behavior and student well-being. Board members also shared brief legislative updates, including discussion of LB 1402 in the Nebraska Legislature.
Meeting documented by Zach Kastrick
Read full meeting notes here
Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.
Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.