Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

May 12: Omaha Streetcar Authority approves reimbursements and interim director contract

The Omaha Streetcar Authority board met May 12 to review project updates and approve multiple financial items. Interim director Rick Gustafson reported that although utility work in Midtown has experienced some delay, construction on the Harney Street bridge over I-480 is on schedule. A meeting with property owners is planned to address project impacts.

The board unanimously approved three resolutions tied to ongoing project needs. These included a $76,489.50 change order for Sadler Electric to complete additional work on the MECA Lot A construction package, a $98,000 professional services agreement extending Gustafson’s contract as interim director through June 2026, and nearly $258,000 in reimbursements to the Omaha Development Foundation and the Omaha Chamber of Commerce Foundation for pre-development expenses. Former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub asked about future Chamber involvement, and board member Steve Jensen clarified the funds were for past work and the Chamber is not currently contracted for more.

The meeting, which lasted just under 10 minutes, had minimal discussion and no public comments aside from Daub’s question. Board member Jay Noddle arrived in time for the final vote and motioned to adjourn the meeting, which concluded at 1:40 p.m.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

