May 12: Omaha Streetcar Authority approves reimbursements and interim director contract

The Omaha Streetcar Authority board met May 12 to review project updates and approve multiple financial items. Interim director Rick Gustafson reported that although utility work in Midtown has experienced some delay, construction on the Harney Street bridge over I-480 is on schedule. A meeting with property owners is planned to address project impacts.

The board unanimously approved three resolutions tied to ongoing project needs. These included a $76,489.50 change order for Sadler Electric to complete additional work on the MECA Lot A construction package, a $98,000 professional services agreement extending Gustafson’s contract as interim director through June 2026, and nearly $258,000 in reimbursements to the Omaha Development Foundation and the Omaha Chamber of Commerce Foundation for pre-development expenses. Former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub asked about future Chamber involvement, and board member Steve Jensen clarified the funds were for past work and the Chamber is not currently contracted for more.

The meeting, which lasted just under 10 minutes, had minimal discussion and no public comments aside from Daub’s question. Board member Jay Noddle arrived in time for the final vote and motioned to adjourn the meeting, which concluded at 1:40 p.m.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

