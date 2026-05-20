May 12: Sarpy County commissioners recognize law enforcement and approve infrastructure and financial measures

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners opened its May 12 meeting with a proclamation recognizing National Police Week and honoring law enforcement personnel across the county. Commissioners and representatives from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office praised the professionalism and service of local officers, with Chief Deputy Jake Betsworth noting the department employs 220 staff members, including 110 sworn officers. The board later approved a broad consent agenda that included school zone and traffic sign changes near Cedar Hollow Elementary, roadway right-of-way agreements, a regional Metro Area SWAT cooperation agreement and amendments related to landfill transfer station operations. Earlier in the afternoon, the Sarpy County Board of Equalization briefly met to approve prior minutes and tax correction items before adjourning in three minutes.

Commissioners also approved infrastructure and engineering agreements tied to road improvement and pedestrian signal projects, including work connected to the Interstate 80 interchange southeast road improvements and upgrades at 132nd and Main streets. The board approved a revised soybean oil dust suppression contract for county gravel roads after discussion about costs, application longevity and possible future expansion of the pilot program. Officials also reviewed the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency budget, which projects more than $2 million in revenue and includes continued infrastructure permitting and easement work. Chief Financial Officer Daniel Toleikis reported that county revenues increased 16% compared to the same period last year, largely because of property tax collections and federal reimbursements. The county maintained record-high general fund reserves and its AAA credit rating despite increased spending on infrastructure and facilities.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

Read full meeting notes here