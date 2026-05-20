Photo by Leah Keinama

May 12: Sarpy County commissioners recognize law enforcement and approve infrastructure and financial measures

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners opened its May 12 meeting with a proclamation recognizing National Police Week and honoring law enforcement personnel across the county. Commissioners and representatives from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office praised the professionalism and service of local officers, with Chief Deputy Jake Betsworth noting the department employs 220 staff members, including 110 sworn officers. The board later approved a broad consent agenda that included school zone and traffic sign changes near Cedar Hollow Elementary, roadway right-of-way agreements, a regional Metro Area SWAT cooperation agreement and amendments related to landfill transfer station operations. Earlier in the afternoon, the Sarpy County Board of Equalization briefly met to approve prior minutes and tax correction items before adjourning in three minutes.

Commissioners also approved infrastructure and engineering agreements tied to road improvement and pedestrian signal projects, including work connected to the Interstate 80 interchange southeast road improvements and upgrades at 132nd and Main streets. The board approved a revised soybean oil dust suppression contract for county gravel roads after discussion about costs, application longevity and possible future expansion of the pilot program. Officials also reviewed the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency budget, which projects more than $2 million in revenue and includes continued infrastructure permitting and easement work. Chief Financial Officer Daniel Toleikis reported that county revenues increased 16% compared to the same period last year, largely because of property tax collections and federal reimbursements. The county maintained record-high general fund reserves and its AAA credit rating despite increased spending on infrastructure and facilities.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

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