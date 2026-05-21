May 13: Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee reviews agency changes and InterRAI concerns

The Nebraska Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee discussed upcoming structural changes within the state’s disability services system, including the renaming of the Division of Developmental Disabilities to the Department of Disability and Aging, which takes effect July 18. Committee members raised questions about how aging services, Medicaid waivers and advisory committees will be affected. Director Tony Green outlined priorities including stabilizing services, strengthening provider oversight and improving statewide training standards for care providers.

Much of the meeting focused on concerns surrounding the InterRAI assessment system used to determine service funding levels. Committee members and public commenters questioned the transparency of the assessment and appeals process, access to public records and reductions in support services tied to reassessments. Green said the department has expanded staff training and updated reconsideration notices, while several caregivers and family members described difficulties navigating appeals and concerns about reduced services for individuals with disabilities.

Meeting documented by Journey McManus

Read full meeting notes here