May 13: Douglas County Commissioners tackle property valuations and jail costs

During the Douglas County Board of Equalization session, commissioners approved procedures and staffing for the 2025 valuation appeal season, including a deadline extension from July 25 to August 10. Public commenter Larry Storer raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest among appointees with real estate ties. All resolutions, including certified assessment corrections and tax exemption applications, passed unanimously.

At the Board of Corrections meeting, director Michael Myers reported that the county’s jail system is $1.37 million under budget, though much of that funding is committed to ongoing projects. Pretrial release programs saved the county an estimated $715,000 in April by freeing up over 4,200 jail bed days. Myers also discussed emergency medical responses, a rise in mental health-related incidents and the deployment of crisis and emergency response teams. Jail staff are preparing to implement a new de-escalation protocol, and officials are monitoring increased drone activity above the corrections campus. Myers emphasized that while no laws have been broken, steps may be taken to secure the airspace if needed.

In the regular Board of Commissioners meeting, a long list of consent agenda items were approved, including liquor licenses, planning appointments and a major set of road improvement contracts totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. A resolution recognizing Peace Officers Memorial Day and Week was also adopted. The meeting concluded with a closed-door executive session on litigation, legal advice and union negotiations.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

