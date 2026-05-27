May 18: Lincoln City Council approves infrastructure, licensing and permit fee changes

The Lincoln City Council approved a series of infrastructure, licensing and administrative items during a brief May 18 meeting. Council members approved agreements related to the Adams Street pavement project, the Cornhusker Viaduct project and special tax assessments for the College View Business Improvement District. The council also approved multiple liquor license applications, including requests from Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Double Eagle Golf and 1867 Bar. Applicants discussed upcoming openings, ownership transitions and plans to support Lincoln’s growing music district and community events.

The council also approved a four-year agreement for continued use of an automated interactive voice response permitting system and amendments tied to street improvements near 104th Street and Van Dorn. Officials later reviewed changes to electrical and mechanical permit fee structures, which city staff said would simplify the permitting process following updates to Lincoln’s cloud-based permitting system. No residents spoke during the public comment period, and council members noted the unusually short 24-minute meeting before adjournment.

Meeting documented by Journey McManus

Read full meeting notes here