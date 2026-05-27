May 19: Lancaster County commissioners approve jail assessment, technology upgrades and road agreement

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners approved a 12-month, $360,000 agreement with HDR Architecture to conduct a medical and behavioral health assessment of the Lancaster County Adult Detention Facility. Corrections Director Brad Johnson said the jail’s medical and mental health spaces have become inadequate as inmate populations and behavioral health needs have increased in recent years. Commissioners discussed possible outcomes of the study, including operational changes, facility modifications and expanded treatment capacity, with several members emphasizing the need for more therapeutic environments and improved care for inmates with mental health needs.

The board also approved a renewal and upgrade of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office mobile license plate reader system using forfeited asset funds, following discussion about privacy protections and state regulations governing the technology. Additional approved items included an agreement with the City of Lincoln for turn lane construction along Northwest 56th Street and a county insurance valuation statement. Commissioners later corrected a payroll amendment issue after procedural confusion regarding a missing payroll disbursement item before adjourning without public comment or executive session.

Meeting documented by Journey McManus

Read full meeting notes here