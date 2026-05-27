May 19: Omaha City Council honors longtime attorney, approves licenses and debates fundraising ordinance

The Omaha City Council honored retiring Deputy City Attorney Bernard in den Bosch for 30 years of service to the city and proclaimed June 5, 2026, as “Bernard in den Bosch Day” in Omaha. Council members also approved several liquor license requests and multiple planning and consent agenda items, including development projects and community development funding resolutions, passed with little discussion.

The council extensively discussed a proposed ordinance that would allow city employees to participate in nonprofit fundraising activities with approval from department directors and the mayor. Supporters, including firefighters, nonprofit advocates and families affected by muscular dystrophy, urged approval to restore Omaha firefighters’ long-running “Fill the Boot” fundraising campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Council members debated concerns about transparency, use of public resources and ways to prevent favoritism toward certain organizations, while others argued the proposal had become overly complicated compared with similar programs undertaken nationwide. The ordinance advanced after second reading and public hearing, with additional discussion expected before a final vote.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here