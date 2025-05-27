Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

May 19: OPS Board highlights music and special education curriculum updates

At Tuesday’s Omaha Public Schools Board of Education meeting, members celebrated Central High School’s recent triumphs in the 2025 Nebraska Schools Esports Association Cup. The team claimed top honors in eChess and Fortnite, with additional placements in League of Legends, Super Smash Brothers and Overwatch. 

The board reviewed proposed curriculum updates for both special education and music programs. Staff recommended a new alternate curriculum emphasizing tactile learning tools and resources for students K-age 21, replacing the current all-digital model. For general music education, the board heard proposals to adopt QuaverED for K – 6 and a varied resource mix for middle and high school, including updates for piano and theory classes. Board members asked about music production elements, with staff noting that while no proposals were currently in place, DJ-specific tools were under review.

The board also passed the second reading of a policy reducing physical education credit requirements, despite maintaining the highest threshold among metro-area schools, and members shifted their stance on LB306 from neutral to opposed due to bundled bills they believe conflict with district priorities. The meeting adjourned at 6:59 p.m.

Meeting documented by Anthony J. Zarzycki

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

