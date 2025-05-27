May 20: Omaha Airport Authority launches hangar expansion

The Omaha Airport Authority (OAA) unanimously approved a new two-year collective bargaining agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 222IN during its May board meeting. The deal, retroactive to Jan. 1, includes a 4% wage increase for 2025 and a 3% raise for 2026, ending negotiations that began after the previous contract expired in December. The board also greenlit nearly half a million dollars in repairs to the Signature Aviation Hangar, damaged during an April 2024 tornado. The sole bid came from All Purpose Construction, a situation attributed to labor shortages and lingering supply chain disruptions.

The board advanced plans for a $10.85 million expansion of hangar facilities at Eppley Airfield, approving a $890,000 design contract with Olsson Engineering. The project will add a large box hangar and two 16-bay T-hangars, with construction scheduled to begin in the fall and finish by mid-2026. Board members also received updates on the Terminal Modernization Project, which is 32% complete and remains on schedule and within budget. Milestones include the completion of the terminal drive’s glass covering and expanded amenities such as increased space for nursing mothers. Contractors have drawn about 19% of the contingency fund to date.

Despite some signs of rebounding air travel, declines in occupancy rates on commercial flights are raising concerns about revenue. Questions about the stability of future federal funding for airport projects remain unresolved. OAA leadership assured the board that all current allocations have been received, though there is uncertainty for upcoming proposals. During public comment, a local aircraft restorer voiced frustration over limited access to hangar space, citing what he sees as a disconnect between hobbyists and airport leadership.

Meeting documented by Jeff French

